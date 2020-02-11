Florida woman wins $2M from scratch-off ticket she bought at Publix

article

A Florida woman is now a millionaire after winning the top prize from the new 100X Scratch-Off game.

Joyce Klarberg won $2,000,000 after purchasing her ticket at the Publix on S. Ridgewood Ave. in Edgewater. The ticket only cost $10.

Lottery officials say she chose to take her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.00.

The Publix store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery's website, the 100X Scratch-Off game has eight top prizes of $2,000,000 and "gives players the opportunity to multiply the prize shown by up to 100 times."

RELATED: Woman wins $5 million from scratch-off ticket she bought at Florida gas station