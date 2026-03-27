Florida woman stole $1M from patients, insurance companies, police say

The Brief A woman is accused of stealing payments from patients and insurance companies while working at a Florida medical clinic. Jean Gonzalez, 59, diverted payments into an old business account and took the money for personal use, according to Ocala Police. Gonzalez stole payments for several years, according to investigators.



A Florida woman is accused of stealing more than $1 million in patient and insurance company payments while working at a medical clinic in Ocala.

Jean Gonzalez, 59, of Hernando, Florida, diverted payments into an old business account and used the money for personal use during her time as an employee at Ethos Health Group, according to the Ocala Police Department.

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The investigation began in December 2025 after the police department received a report of fraud at Ethos Health Group. An employee told investigators that a former employee, identified as Gonzalez, had used an old business account to steal more than $930,000 from the company, according to an affidavit.

The account was in the name of Ocala Integrative Medicine LLC, the business' name before becoming Ethos, and was supposed to be closed, the employee told investigators.

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Investigators said bank records revealed that the account received payments from health insurance companies that Gonzalez then used to make payments to personal credit card and loan accounts.

Gonzalez stole payments over a span of several years, according to investigators.

Gonzalez was arrested earlier this month. She faces charges of organized fraud and grand theft.