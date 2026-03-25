Florida woman sold multiple properties she didn't own, deputies say

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of selling multiple properties that she didn't own. Cheryl Jefferson, 63, was arrested and faces a charge of organized scheme to defraud. Investigators said she was involved in a scheme where she would sell properties that didn't belong to her and wire money through cryptocurrency platforms.



A Florida woman is accused of selling property that she didn't own and wiring money through cryptocurrency platforms.

Cheryl Jefferson, 63, of Bartow, was arrested this week after a Flagler County Sheriff's Office investigation uncovered fraudulent sales of multiple properties.

She's also accused of wiring money to accounts on cryptocurrency platforms, including accounts based in Nigeria, according to deputies.

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The backstory:

The investigation began in January 2024 after a woman reported that a vacant lot she owned in Palm Coast was sold without her knowledge. Investigators said the woman made the discovery when she was unable to pay her property taxes because the Property Appraiser said she no longer owned the property.

Records from the sale listed the victim as the seller, but investigators said driver's license photos used in the transaction matched a woman later identified as Jefferson.

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In April 2024, another fraud case was reported, according to the sheriff's office. It involved a vacant lot that was sold with the owner's knowledge. A relative of the owner made the discovery when they went to check on the property and found a home had been built on it and there was a "sold" sign out front.

Affidavit: Suspect thought she was talking with famous country singers

Jefferson told investigators she thought she was helping with the construction of a recording studio in Nashville, Tenn.

Jefferson said she met a man at a concert she believed to be singer Brian Kelley—a member of the now-defunct country band, Florida Georgia Line—who introduced her to another individual. Florida Georgia Line disbanded in 2022 as the two singers ventured into solo careers.

According to investigators, Jefferson said she opened a bank account that would receive funds from investors for the construction. She told investigators she "never questioned" the money being transferred into the account because she believed it was from investors.

Jefferson told investigators she has been communicating with the person for five years through WhatsApp and Telegram.

Affidavit: Jefferson connected to other alleged fraudulent property sales

Investigators said they uncovered four other cases connected to Jefferson that involved fraudulent property sales:

May 2023: Cape Coral, Florida

August 2023: Cape Coral, Florida

September 2023: Green County, Georgia

Civil case in Pueblo County, Colorado

Investigators said records from Jefferson's bank account showed $421,995 tied to the fraudulent sales.

Jefferson faces a charge of organized scheme to defraud more than $50,000. She was taken to the Walton County Jail and later released on a $100,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.