Florida woman scammed senior citizen she befriended out of thousands of dollars, deputies say
article
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida woman has been arrested after deputies say she scammed an elderly woman who she befriended out of thousands of dollars.
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Geeta Rai of Orange City is facing multiple felony charges.
Deputies said Rai befriended the victim, a 75-year-old Lake Mary woman. At some point during their 'friendship,' deputies said Rai scammed the woman out $5,000 to $10,000.
"We believe there may be other victims and she may have used an alias," the sheriff's office said.
Rai remains in jail on $18,000 bond.
Anyone with information about Rai is asked to call (407) 665-1440.