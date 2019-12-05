Florida woman scammed senior citizen she befriended out of thousands of dollars, deputies say

article

A Florida woman has been arrested after deputies say she scammed an elderly woman who she befriended out of thousands of dollars.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, 35-year-old Geeta Rai of Orange City is facing multiple felony charges.

Deputies said Rai befriended the victim, a 75-year-old Lake Mary woman. At some point during their 'friendship,' deputies said Rai scammed the woman out $5,000 to $10,000.

"We believe there may be other victims and she may have used an alias," the sheriff's office said.

Rai remains in jail on $18,000 bond.

Anyone with information about Rai is asked to call (407) 665-1440.