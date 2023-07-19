Florida woman named No. 1 Airbnb host in the state with perfect 5-star rating: report

Need a place to stay? Airbnb is making that decision easier with a new report that lists the most hospitable host in every state.

To find them, Airbnb analyzed ratings and reviews to reveal which hosts go above and beyond for their guests. That could include anything from quick responses and a seamless check-in process to a spotless home and prioritizing health and safety.

The data Airbnb collected led to Clara, the No. 1 Airbnb host in Florida, according to its report.

Clara runs the "Magical Jewel Cottage" in Pensacola's College Park neighborhood.

The 1-bed, 1-bath cottage features modern decor, a cozy patio and even a coffee bar setup. Its private driveway and entrance is divided with a fence from Clara's home, according to her listing. She also revealed the property used to be a massage therapy spa, which gives guests that soothing and peaceful atmosphere as soon as they step inside.

Clara also said guests will receive a few free products during their stay.

When guests check out, Clara said she liked to say goodbye in person, since she's right next door.

MORE : Brevard County residents frustrated over influx of Airbnb's, short-term rentals taking over community

With over 200 reviews, Clara has received a 5-star rating, as seen on her listing.

"The best part is Clara takes care of you as her best friends, not as customers, making you feel literally like royalty," one guest named Carola wrote.

"Clara was so friendly and helpful. She gave a ton of recommendations about places to eat and things to do. She even took the time to write our names on the welcome chalkboard, which I thought was such a sweet touch," Brooklyn wrote in her review.

"The Airbnb is tucked behind the hosts home so you feel like you have enough privacy yet close enough in case you need anything. Clara was great to check in on us and give us suggestions of activities and restaurants to try," said Zachary, another guest who stayed at the cottage in April.

The Magical Jewel Cottage is listed at $127/night. Check out the listing here.

Visit Airbnb's website for the full report.