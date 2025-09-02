Florida woman confronts man accused of scamming her out of $60K

A Florida woman lost $60,000 in an online scam involving a North Carolina man who was posing as a U.S. Army general, investigators said.

What we know:

Investigators say a Volusia County woman was defrauded out of $60,000 after responding to an email in June about a wounded military dog.

The 70-year-old victim was later contacted by a man posing as a retired U.S. Army Gen. Paul LaCamera. The victim said she sent thousands of dollars in gift cards, Bitcoin and even a $30,000 cash package through the U.S. Postal Service. Detectives traced some of the cryptocurrency and confirmed the money had been moved through an online exchange.

The victim's package was traced to Cory Woodall, 56, of Oxford, North Carolina. Deputies said Woodall admitted to receiving $30,000 and spending it on a car, lawn mower and trailer. He told investigators he knew the money was likely illegitimate but claimed he was pressured by a friend of his live-in girlfriend, who had also been sending money to someone she knew only online.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether any of the money sent by the victim can be recovered, despite receipts and blockchain analysis.

What they're saying:

Sheriff’s officials said Woodall admitted he was aware something was wrong but chose to proceed anyway. He told deputies he thought "he was scamming the scammer," according to the report.

"She sent about $60,000, including $30,000 in cash that this scumbag used to buy a car, a mower and a trailer," said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

What's next:

Woodall has been charged with grand theft and scheme to defraud. The investigation remains ongoing.

