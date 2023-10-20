Florida woman awakens to maintenance man laying in bed with her: police

article

A Florida maintenance man has been arrested after he went into a woman's home and crawled into bed with her Tuesday morning, according to police.

Wallace Miller, 64, who is a registered sexual predator, was booked into the Bay County jail.

According to the Panama City Police Department, the woman told police she was asleep in bed in her home along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard when she was awakened by Miller tapping her on the shoulder.

The woman recognized him and tried to defend herself and Miller ran off.

He was later arrested on a charge of burglary.