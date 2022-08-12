Florida woman arrested after toddler found naked with bloody nose wandering street: police

article

A Central Florida woman was arrested after police say a postal worker found a toddler alone and naked in the roadway on Wednesday.

Ocala police say Qualinda Robinson, 33, was charged with child neglect and taken to the Marion County Jail.

According to investigators, a U.S. postal service worker found the child unsupervised wandering a street in Ocala just after 11 a.m. Police say the toddler was naked, had several scratches on the body, a bruise near the right eye, and a bloody nose. The child was also covered in sand.

A witness gave the child a T-shirt to wear. The toddler was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Police began to search for the child's parents and found a house with two doors left open.

"Outside this house were dirty diapers, car seats in the yard, and a baby stroller on the porch," police said. "Officers suspected this to be the house where the child lives."

The officers knocked but did not get a response. Fearing something was wrong, they went inside and found the toddler's parents, along with an infant, sleeping.

The parents said that the toddler was being watched by Robinson who lives at the residence, "however, she was not currently in the home."

When officers contacted Robinson, police say she told them that she texted the child's mother that she was leaving the house to go to the store.

"When Ms. Robinson left, the toddler was last under her supervision and she failed to verify that the child would be taken care of," police said. "Due to Ms. Robinson's negligence, the toddler was found in the street naked, with multiple scratches and a bloody nose."

The Department of Children and Families was contacted.