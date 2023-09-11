Florida woman, 85, crashes into pond off I-4 in Volusia County: FHP

A Cocoa Beach woman was taken to a hospital after crashing into a pond off of Interstate 4 at mile marker 131 – just before SR 400 East – in Volusia County Monday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. The 85-year-old woman was taken to Halifax hospital in Daytona Beach. Her condition was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.