Florida felon carrying gun says he would 'have a shootout' before going back to prison: deputies

Deputies said they arrested the man, 32-year-old Jacob Davis, on Thursday, and he now sits in the Volusia County Jail with no bond. He is facing a multitude of charges.

What led to the recent arrest of Jacob Davis?

What we know:

On Thursday, March 13, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said it received a tip that Davis, a convicted felon, was driving around with a gun and said he would "have a shootout with law enforcement" before he would go back to prison. Possessing a gun is a violation of Davis' current probation.

An official arrest report shows a deputy pulled Davis over for traffic violations around 3:15 p.m. Officials said Davis got out of his car and was handcuffed with no incident.

On Thursday, deputies said they arrested 32-year-old Jacob Davis after making a traffic stop in Deltona. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

When patting Davis down, officials said they recovered an empty holster, a knife and two loaded .45 caliber magazines in his pockets.

Deputies said they also saw a loaded .45 caliber 1911 handgun visible under the driver’s seat.

Reports show a K-9 was alerted to narcotics in the car, and deputies found a magnetic box under the steering wheel containing methamphetamine and paraphernalia, as well as 113 rounds of live ammunition and about 100 rounds of spent ammunition.

During the incident, Deltona detectives also responded to the scene to interview Davis about his car and trailer being captured on camera during a recent burglary.

Davis was immediately arrested.

During a search of Davis' vehicle, deputies said they found 113 rounds of live ammunition, about 100 rounds of spent ammunition, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 handgun and multiple narcotics. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Was Jacob Davis previously arrested?

The backstory:

Arrest reports show Davis was previously released from prison in April 2023.

Davis served about five years after facing charges for multiple burglaries in Volusia County.

What happens to Jacob Davis now?

What's next:

Davis is now being charged with:

Possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon

Carrying a concealed firearm

Possession of meth

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Violation of probation

Records show Davis currently sits in the Volusia County Jail with no bond.

Jacob Davis, 32, currently sits in the Volusia County Jail with no bond. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

