Florida unemployment claims surpass 40K in early October

New Florida unemployment claims rose to more than 40,000 for the week that ended Oct. 3, the U.S. Labor Department reported Thursday.

The state’s latest claims increased by more than 7,800, compared with more than 32,000 initial filings the previous week. The numbers had been declining amid continuing fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationally, the figure for initial claims was 840,000, a decrease of 9,000 from the previous week’s revised level of 849,000, the Labor Department reported.

In Florida, there were recent layoffs in the airline industry and businesses that support it because of the depressed tourism market in the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.