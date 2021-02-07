Expand / Collapse search

Florida troopers investigating 2 separate fatal crashes

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated just in
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

2 fatal crashes in Orange County

Florida troopers are investigating both deadly crashes.

Troopers are investigating two deadly crashes in Central Florida.

The first crash happened in Orange County on Saturday night near Pine Hills Road and Grandview. A man was killed near the intersection as he tried to cross the street outside of a crosswalk. Troopers said that the passengers inside the car took off running while the driver sped off. Troopers are still looking for a 2016 Black Ford Fusion.

MORE NEWS: Super Bowl LV: Tampa Bay Buccaneers to face Kansas City Chiefs

The other deadly crash involves a motorcycle crash on Volco Road and 35th Street in Volusia County. Troopers said the bike veered off the road for an unknown reason and hit a pole. A female passenger died at the scene. The man driving the bike was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.