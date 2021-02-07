Florida troopers investigating 2 separate fatal crashes

Troopers are investigating two deadly crashes in Central Florida.

The first crash happened in Orange County on Saturday night near Pine Hills Road and Grandview. A man was killed near the intersection as he tried to cross the street outside of a crosswalk. Troopers said that the passengers inside the car took off running while the driver sped off. Troopers are still looking for a 2016 Black Ford Fusion.

The other deadly crash involves a motorcycle crash on Volco Road and 35th Street in Volusia County. Troopers said the bike veered off the road for an unknown reason and hit a pole. A female passenger died at the scene. The man driving the bike was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

