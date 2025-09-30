Florida trooper injured in I-4 crash involving stolen vehicle in Polk County, officials say

The Brief A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was injured after a crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Polk County. Officials say the trooper suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover. The driver and passenger in the stolen vehicle were arrested.



A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper was injured after a crash involving a stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Polk County.

What led to the crash?

What we know:

The FHP says the crash took place early Tuesday morning on I-4 in the Davenport area.

According to troopers, a suspect in a stolen vehicle was traveling from Polk County to Orlando. The suspect then began to head back towards Polk County, leading officials on a chase.

One trooper performed a pit maneuver and then crashed their car into a construction zone.

The trooper was taken to the hospital and suffered minor injuries. The FHP said the trooper is expected to recover.

The driver and the passenger in the stolen vehicle were arrested, according to reports.

What we don't know:

The trooper who was injured and the two suspects who were arrested have not yet been identified. It is unclear when and where the vehicle was stolen from.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the FHP for an arrest report and more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.