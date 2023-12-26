Florida trio nabbed for faking weed, gambling petitions using phony names, deceased identities: officials

Three people were arrested after they faked names and personal information on marijuana and gambling petitions across the state, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced last week.

Officials said these petition circulators submitted "dozens of falsified marijuana and gambling initiatives petitions" as a result of several statewide investigations from law enforcement agencies and elections supervisors.

"Our elections process, whether it be for candidates or ballot initiatives, must remain free from those who would commit voter fraud to champion an initiative or candidate," FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said in a press release. "In this case, paid petition circulators were trying to game the voting system. Our Election Crime Unit, working with the Department of State’s Office of Election Crimes and Security, is committed to thwarting these attempts. These illegal activities will not be tolerated."

Here's a look at the three who were arrested and their charges:

Zachary Paul Dworsky , a 34-year-old from Miami, was arrested and booked into the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Department on Dec. 13 on 15 felony counts of criminal use of personal identification information and 15 felony counts of signing another persons name or a fictitious name to a petition. He allegedly falsified petitions for ballot No. 22-05, which refers to adult personal use of marijuana.

David Lennard Simmons , a 49-year-old from Clewiston, was arrested and booked into the Hendry County Jail on Dec. 13 for 17 felony counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information of a deceased individual. He allegedly falsified petitions for ballot No. 21-16, which refers to the limited authorization of casino gambling.

Natalie Marie Marrero, a 33-year-old from Orlando, was arrested on an FDLE arrest warrant by Winter Park police and booked into the Orange County Jail on Nov. 17. She was charged with 16 felony counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information and 16 felony counts of false swearing of voter registration information. Marrero allegedly falsified petitions for ballot No. 22-05, which refers to adult personal use of marijuana.

Authorities said additional charges may be filed pending further investigation.

Featured article

"The Florida Constitution is a sacred document by which Florida’s government, voters and citizens are adjudicated. Florida Law lays out a detailed process by which issues can be submitted to Florida’s voters for consideration before they are added to Florida’s Constitution," said Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd. "To fraudulently misappropriate this process for personal gain is not only illegal but also violates the trust of law-abiding Floridians across the state."

Attorney General Ashley Moody's office will prosecute these cases.