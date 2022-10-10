Florida teen with autism reported missing in Marion County

article

Deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager with autism that does not currently have his prescribed medication.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Romeo Blue, 14, left his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th Street in Ocala.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt with "NASA" written on it and red basketball shorts with a white stripe down the side.

If anyone has any information on Romeo’s whereabouts, please call 911.