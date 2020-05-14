Florida teen missing, has behavioral problems and is bipolar, could be without her medication, deputies say

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that 16-year-old Makaylah Sneed is missing.

They said that she was last seen on May 10th at about 4:45 p.m. She was taking out the garbage and then exited the residence. That is when her Grandma last saw her. She went on to report her missing to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Makaylah is said to be about 5-feet, four-inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. She has light brown skin with long-black braided hair and burgundy tips. She was reportedly last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe, with a red, white, and blue jacket.

According to law enforcement, the teen's grandmother said Makaylah has behavioral problems and is bipolar. While she does take prescribed medication, her grandmother said that she can function without it. She does not know if Makaylah has her medication with her.

MORE NEWS: Florida authorities searching for missing teen, family concerned for her well-being

She also reportedly said that she does not know where Makaylah would have gone but that she often runs away.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that they completed a K9 track and still could not find her.

Advertisement

They ask that those who know where Makaylah could be, please call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 407-836-4357.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando