Florida teen killed after crashing into back of parked semi on I-95, troopers say

A Daytona Beach teenager was killed after crashing into the back of a parked semi on Interstate 95 early Friday morning, troopers said.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. northbound on I-95 at US 1 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the 18-year-old was driving his Kia Forte northbound on the interstate when – for unknown reasons – he drove off the road onto the right shoulder where the semi was parked.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.