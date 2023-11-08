Florida teen found dead on beach after getting caught in rough waters during early morning swim, deputies say

The body of a 17-year-old swimmer was found along a beach in South Florida on Tuesday, according to deputies from the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was identified as Nick Alincy of Fort Pierce.

Deputies started searching for Alincy on Monday after he was last seen at Sea Turtle Beach in Jensen Beach. A witness said he "got caught up in rough surf during an early morning swim that was pulling him further out into the water," according to the sheriff's office.

During a detailed beach line search on Tuesday morning, he was found 5 miles south from where he was last seen in the water, deputies said.

Photo: Martin County Sheriffs Office

"We offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones," deputies said on Facebook. "We would like to thank all of our first responder partners, Martin County Fire Rescue, The US Coast Guard, Jupiter Island Police, FWC and all of the private vessel operators and citizens who worked tirelessly alongside of MCSO to help locate Nick and bring closure to his loved ones."

Deputies shared a photo of Alincy from the morning of his swim.