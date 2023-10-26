Florida teen fires gun inside Zaxby's before robbing restaurant: Police

article

An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly robbing a Gainesville Zaxby's on Sunday, police said.

According to police, Juanquavious Kiron A' Fryn Jackson, 18, entered the Zaxby's located at 1 Northwest 10th Avenue around 9:10 p.m. before pointing a handgun at employees.

Jackson reportedly fired the handgun before taking money and leaving the restaurant, police said.

On Oct 24, a warrant was issued for Jackson's arrest who was later taken into custody on Oct 26 around 8:15 a.m.

31-year-old Florida man arrested over Instagram threat to 'shoot up' middle school, police say

Jackson is being held at the Alachua County Sheriff's Office and is charged with robbery with a firearm, two counts of attempted felony murder, and possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective A. Prince at 352-393-7618.

No additional details have been released.