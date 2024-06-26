Florida teen claims whopping $1M lottery prize from scratch-off game

article

A Broward County teenager is $1 million richer after winning the top prize in a Florida lottery scratch-off game.

Hyury Oliveira, 19, of Pompano Beach, walked out of the A&J Seabra Supermarket at 839 West Sample Road in Deerfield Beach as a millionaire.

Oliveria brought a winning $1,000,000 a year for life spectacular lottery ticket for $50. The game features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million. The lottery ticket also comprises more than $1.6 billion in cash prizes.

The odds of winning the scratch-off game for the $1 million prize are 1-in-21,727,995.

Oliveria is not the only winner. The A&J Seabra Supermarket was given a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.