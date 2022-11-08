Florida teen charged for making threats about becoming next mass shooter

article

A 15-year-old boy from Florida was arrested after reportedly making online threats to become the next mass shooter, police said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was notified about the threats after the FBI received an anonymous tip about the boy's messages that were posted in Discord.

One of the messages he posted on the instant messaging social platform was, "I am 100% Serouse everything I have said is 100% real and I am not or never have been joking."

When detectives interviewed the teen he reportedly told them he was joking in all the posts — including the one where he said he was not joking.

The boy also used racial slurs in his threats and posted a photo of rifles and a shotgun.

He was charged with making written threats to kill, a felony, and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he was being held in secure custody Tuesday.

No weapons were found during the investigation.