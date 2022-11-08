Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 4:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until WED 1:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

Florida teen charged for making threats about becoming next mass shooter

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A 15-year-old boy from Florida was arrested after reportedly making online threats to become the next mass shooter, police said. 

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office was notified about the threats after the FBI received an anonymous tip about the boy's messages that were posted in Discord. 

One of the messages he posted on the instant messaging social platform was, "I am 100% Serouse everything I have said is 100% real and I am not or never have been joking."

When detectives interviewed the teen he reportedly told them he was joking in all the posts — including the one where he said he was not joking.

The boy also used racial slurs in his threats and posted a photo of rifles and a shotgun. 

He was charged with making written threats to kill, a felony, and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where he was being held in secure custody Tuesday.

No weapons were found during the investigation. 