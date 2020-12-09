Florida teen accused of killing mom expected to enter new plea deal

A Volusia County teen accused of killing his mother is expected to enter a new plea deal.

Deputies said that 15-year-old Gregory Ramos strangled his mother after an argument over grades back in 2018. Two friends reportedly helped him bury the body.

Ramos previously pleaded not guilty but is expected to enter a new plea deal on Wednesday morning.

