Florida teen accused of killing mom expected to enter new plea deal

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

Florida teen accused of killing mother expected to enter new plea deal

Deputies say the teen strangled his mother after an argument over grades in 2018.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County teen accused of killing his mother is expected to enter a new plea deal.

Deputies said that 15-year-old Gregory Ramos strangled his mother after an argument over grades back in 2018. Two friends reportedly helped him bury the body.

Ramos previously pleaded not guilty but is expected to enter a new plea deal on Wednesday morning. 

