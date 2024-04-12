Florida teen killed in crash in Orange County, troopers say

An 18-year-old Orlando woman was hit and killed by an SUV in Orange County on Thursday night, troopers said.

The crash reportedly happened shortly after 8:40 p.m. at Old Winter Garden Road and Buena Vista Avenue.

Authorities said a Nissan Xterra, being driven by a 23-year-old Orlando man, was traveling on Old Winter Garden Road west of Buena Vista Avenue, when the woman walked into the path of the vehicle. She died at the scene.

Troopers said the woman was not using a marked crosswalk when the collision happened.

The driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.