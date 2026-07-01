Florida Spectrum Alert: Authorities search for missing 17-year-old last seen in DeLand

The Brief Florida has issued a Spectrum Alert for 17-year-old Dominick Harris, who was last seen in DeLand and may be traveling to Alabama. Harris has autism and was last seen wearing a black shirt, pajama pants and black HEYDUDE shoes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Holly Hill Police Department or call 911.



Florida authorities have issued a Spectrum Alert for a missing 17-year-old boy with autism who was last seen in DeLand and may be traveling toward Alabama.

The Spectrum Alert is Florida's statewide emergency notification system for missing children with autism spectrum disorder. The program was established in 2025 and became effective on Wednesday.

Teen may be traveling to Alabama

Why you should care:

Dominick Harris was last seen in the 700 block of South Alabama Avenue in DeLand. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and about 125 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, pajama pants and black HEYDUDE shoes.

Investigators believe Harris may still be in the DeLand area or could be traveling to Alabama. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Holly Hill Police Department at 386-248-9475 or call 911.

What is a Spectrum Alert?

Dig deeper:

The alert is intended to quickly mobilize the public to help locate children with autism, who are at a higher risk of wandering from safe environments and may face increased dangers, including traffic accidents and drowning.

When is a Spectrum Alert issued?

Under Florida law, a Spectrum Alert may be activated when all the following criteria are met:

The missing child is younger than 18.

Law enforcement reasonably believes the child has autism spectrum disorder.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Investigators believe the child is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.

A detailed description or photograph is available for public release.

The investigating law enforcement agency requests activation.

State officials say the alert is designed to speed the safe recovery of missing children with autism through immediate community awareness and response.