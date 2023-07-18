Florida sheriff's office gains a dozen adorable recruits: Meet the cuddly new K-9s

article

Get ready to say "awwww!"

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office is barking with delight as K-9 Daisy II welcomed a squad of bloodhound puppies Monday evening.

"Apparently our recruiting team is working overtime," Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey joked on Facebook.

Adorable photos of the litter shared on Facebook show the puppies cuddling with their mom and wrapped up in a blanket with their new brothers and sisters.

"Our agency has always maintained a tremendous team of Bloodhounds that are trained to search for missing children and seniors, however recently we started breeding our own bloodhounds to continue our mission and also to help support other agencies across the country that are in need of these amazing dogs," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

Daisy II was bred with one of BCSO's retired bloodhounds, Big Ben.

Daisy II (left) was bred with Big Ben (right) and welcomed 12 bloodhound puppies into the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

"Daisy II did great as she became a first time mom delivering 12 new Bloodhound puppies under the watchful eye of Corporal David Lovell and our K-9 Unit who stayed by her side throughout the delivery," the post said.

The first-time mom and her puppies are currently being cared for by the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Care Center.

Photo: Brevard County Sheriff's Office

When they're ready to join the force, some pups will be trained for search and rescue of missing children or seniors with Alzheimer’s and others will be trained as child comfort dogs and placed into schools in partnership with other agencies in the U.S. Some dogs will also be donated to the Jimmy Ryce Center that provides bloodhounds to agencies across the country free of charge. Here, they help missing children be rescued quickly.

"As Sheriff, and someone who travels each and every day of his life with America’s Top Police Dog Junny, I could not be more excited for Daisy II, our newest BCSO family members, and also the thousands of children who will one day be impacted by these amazing crime fighters," Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote on Facebook.