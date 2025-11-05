Florida sheriff looking for woman whose two dogs allegedly mauled chihuahua to death

The Brief Brevard Animal Control officers are trying to find a woman whose two poodle-breed dogs mauled a small chihuahua to death. The attack happened last Thursday at Canova Dog Beach in Indian Harbour Beach. Dog owners say you should never come to a public space if you can’t control your dog.



Brevard Animal Control officers are trying to find a woman whose two poodle-breed dogs mauled a small chihuahua to death.

The incident happened on Thursday morning around 8 a.m. at Canova Park in Indian Harbour Beach.

What we know:

It was just reported to Brevard Deputies on Monday, so Animal Control launched an investigation.

The victims told deputies two large poodle-like dogs came after their small chihuahua and ultimately killed their dog. The owners were also bit while they tried to fend off the two large dogs.

The poodle’s owner allegedly ran away from the park and didn’t do anything to try and control her dogs or stop the attack. Deputies are asking small businesses for any footage and witnesses to come forward if they know/saw anything.

The poodle owner could face several citations for: not being able to control her dog, attacking an animal, attacking a person and killing a dog.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward. You can call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and ask for Animal Control.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 spoke on the phone with the dog attack victims. The owner is really shaken up and devastated by what unfolded.

Dog owners who visit the dog beach say they’ve never heard of something like this happening but are devastated it did.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

"It’s unimaginable. I just can’t even imagine for one second not only watching your dog be mauled but losing your little precious baby," said Jackie.

Beachgoers hope the woman whose dogs killed the chihuahua turns herself into authorities.

"I couldn’t live with myself after something like that happened," said Susan Wilcox, who’s a dog owner and visits Canova.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The sheriff’s office says dog owners must have control of their animals in public.

"You should know your dog and how they act," said Tod Goodyear, who’s the PIO with the Brevard Sheriff’s Office.What’s next:

Animal Control is trying to locate the woman responsible for the alleged dog attack.