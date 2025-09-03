Florida sheriff ends 118 mph I-95 chase with PIT maneuver, driver arrested

The Brief A high-speed chase on Interstate 95 ended Wednesday when Sheriff Mike Chitwood stopped the fleeing driver using a PIT maneuver. Christian Will Ottinot, 24, faces multiple charges, including fleeing law enforcement and reckless driving. Authorities said the chase posed a serious risk to public safety but concluded without reported injuries.



A high-speed chase that reached 118 mph on Interstate 95 ended Wednesday morning when Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood used a precision immobilization technique, also known as a PIT maneuver, to stop the fleeing driver, authorities said.

What we know:

A high-speed chase on Interstate 95 in Volusia County ended Wednesday morning when Sheriff Mike Chitwood used a PIT maneuver to stop a fleeing driver.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The suspect, 24-year-old Christian Will Ottinot of Broward County, had been driving recklessly, swerving through traffic and running red lights while refusing to stop for Port Orange police.

Ottinot was taken into custody and faces charges including fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving, a Florida "super speeder" violation, and other criminal traffic offenses.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about what prompted the initial stop or why Ottinot fled. It is unclear whether there were any passengers in the vehicle or if anyone else was injured during the chase.

Timeline:

The chase occurred Wednesday morning on I-95. Sheriff Chitwood, on his way to a scheduled interview with FOX 35 News, became involved in the pursuit and executed a PIT maneuver to end it. The arrest followed immediately after the vehicle was stopped.

What's next:

Ottinot faces charges of fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving, a Florida "super speeder" violation and multiple criminal traffic offenses.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS