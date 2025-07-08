Florida serial rapist arrested in Orlando after more than 2 decades, deputies say

The Brief A serial rapist from Orlando has been arrested 25 years after his first alleged crime. Jason Blount, 52, is being charged with three counts of sexual battery. Detectives believe there may be additional victims in Jacksonville, Orlando and potentially beyond. Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO at (904) 630-0500.



A Florida serial rapist has been arrested in Orlando after more than two decades, deputies say.

Crack in the case

What we know:

Orlando man Jason Blount, 52, was recently arrested for robbery in Orange County.

Upon booking, deputies took his DNA. When they entered it into the system, they found it matched several previous sexual battery cases from Jacksonville.

A Jacksonville Sheriff's Office (JSO) Special Assault Unit Cold Case Detective was already working on the cases and said she developed enough probable cause to charge Blount with three counts of sexual battery. In addition, investigators identified an additional victim, who they said was elderly at the time and is now dead.

Previous alleged crimes committed

The backstory:

Investigators believe Blount is a serial rapist connected to at least four cases.

On March 13, 2000, a woman reported being sexually battered in Jacksonville while she was out for a jog. Exactly a month later, a woman reported being sexually battered when she left her Jacksonville apartment and was dragged to another location. In a third case two years later, officials said a woman was sexually battered after a man forced his way into her Jacksonville apartment.

‘Dangerous predator being brought to justice’

What they're saying:

"Twenty-five years after the first crime, this dangerous predator is being brought to justice," deputies with the JSO said. "Our hearts go out to the women Blount brutally victimized. We will work with the State Attorney’s Office to bring him the harshest punishment possible and make sure he doesn’t do this again."

What you can do:

Detectives believe there may be additional victims in Jacksonville, Orlando and potentially beyond. Anyone with information is asked to call the JSO at (904) 630-0500.