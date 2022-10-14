Florida Senate GOP committees aids candidates Brodeur, Collins

article

A political committee led by incoming Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, gave more than $256,000 in aid over two weeks to Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, and Tampa Republican Jay Collins as they run in two closely watched Senate races.

The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee made $125,435 in in-kind contributions to Brodeur from Sept. 24 to Oct. 7, according to a newly filed finance report. The contributions included providing staff, research, and polling.

Brodeur faces a challenge in the Nov. 8 election from Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, D-Maitland, in Central Florida’s Senate District 10. Meanwhile, the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee made $130,764 in in-kind contributions to Collins during the two-week period, with assistance including staff, research, and polling.

Collins is trying to unseat Sen. Janet Cruz, D-Tampa, in Senate District 14. Cruz received $20,631 in in-kind contributions during the period from the Florida Democratic Party and the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which is led by Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book, D-Plantation.