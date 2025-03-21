Florida Senate bill would tweak funding, tracking for school voucher programs

The Brief The Florida Senate has introduced a bill to tweak funding and tracking for school voucher programs. The bill aims to address mid-year transitions and streamline the reimbursement process for families. It will be discussed in the Senate Pre-K-12 Education Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.



With massive growth in school voucher programs, the Florida Senate on Friday released a plan that, in part, would seek to address funding concerns as students move between schools.

What we know:

The Florida Senate has introduced a plan aimed at improving funding for school voucher programs and addressing challenges in tracking students as they move between schools. The bill, known as SPB 7030, is set to be discussed in the Senate Pre-K-12 Education Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. Key components of the plan include the creation of a "categorical" fund for the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program and an "educational enrollment stabilization program" to manage enrollment shifts during the school year. These measures are designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and ensure funding follows students properly.

What we don't know:

While the bill addresses funding concerns and aims to improve the tracking of students, it is unclear how the implementation of these changes will affect the overall funding of public schools and voucher programs. The bill also does not outline specific guidelines for how the new systems will be enforced or monitored over the long term. Additionally, it's uncertain how much flexibility will be given to families who experience mid-year transitions, particularly in relation to voucher reimbursements.

The backstory:

Florida’s school voucher programs, including the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, have expanded significantly in recent years, leading to challenges in managing funding and student enrollment. The state has been grappling with how to ensure that money allocated for education follows the student as they transition between schools. Past issues with the reimbursement process for voucher programs have led to frustration among parents. The new bill is a response to these concerns and aims to refine the tracking and funding mechanisms.

Big picture view:

The push for expanded school choice in Florida has garnered significant attention, with some praising the flexibility it offers families, while others express concerns about the impact on public schools. As Florida continues to move toward universal school choice, there is a growing need for a more efficient system that balances funding allocation and student mobility. The changes proposed in SPB 7030 are part of the state’s broader education reform efforts, which are likely to continue shaping the landscape of public and private schooling in Florida.

What they're saying:

The Senate Pre-K-12 Education Appropriations Committee is scheduled Wednesday to take up the bill (SPB 7030), which would make changes affecting public schools and voucher programs.

"Over the last few years, we have learned that for the money to truly follow the student, we need better ways to track where students are at key points throughout the school year," Sen. Don Gaetz, a Niceville Republican who will take a lead on the legislation, said in a prepared statement Friday. "We also need to ensure money appropriately follows the student to the family's provider of choice, including when they move back and forth between providers. With input from stakeholders across the spectrum of school choice, this bill creates reasonable timeframes and mechanisms to improve both transparency and efficiency in education funding."

"In the new environment of universal choice, where the money follows the student, we know everyone is working diligently to ensure students have access to the educational settings their parents choose," Pre-K-12 Education Appropriations Chairman Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, said. "However, as our choice programs expand, mid-year transitions have proven difficult to keep track of. Additionally, parents with students in the personalized education program and unique abilities program (voucher programs) have been frustrated by the reimbursement process, which can be quite time consuming and at times inefficient. This legislation is about lessons learned over the last few years."

What's next:

The Senate Pre-K-12 Education Appropriations Committee will review SPB 7030 on Wednesday. If the bill moves forward, it will likely undergo further scrutiny and potential revisions before being voted on. The outcome of this bill could significantly affect the future of voucher programs and public school funding in Florida.

