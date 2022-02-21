Florida resident returns home to find 3 people, 2 dogs dead: police

article

Three people and two dogs were found dead inside a Florida home after a roommate returned home Sunday evening, police said.

The roommate who discovered the horrific scene called emergency services, who said each victim had gunshot wounds, WFLX reported .

MORE NEWS: Florida woman allegedly stabbed husband 140 times, fractured skull with meat cleaver: police said

Port St. Lucie police are investigating the incident, but are not looking for any suspects at this time, Port St. Lucie police Sgt. John Dellacroce said, according to the outlet.

No additional information was provided.

Get updates at FOXNews.com

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories and local headlines.