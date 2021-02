Florida reports over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 95 more deaths

article

e Florida Department of Health reported 5,065 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That brings the statewide case total since the start of the pandemic to 1,868,772.

They also reported 95 more deaths, raising the death toll to 30,434.

As of Saturday, February 20th, 4,022,026 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Florida. That leaves 2,668,101 total people vaccinated, with 1,314,176 receiving the first shot and 1,353,925 receiving the complete series.

Coronavirus can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets can land on objects and surfaces. Others can then contract the virus by touching these objects or surfaces, then their eyes, nose or mouth.

As stated before, symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They may show in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure, the Florida Department of Health says. Most people recover from COVID-19 without special treatment, but the elderly and those with underlying medical problems are more likely to develop serious illness.

If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 and let them know if you have been infected or believe that you may be. If you are infected, a medical professional or another authority will likely advise that you remain isolated while sick. This includes staying at home and not going into public places or large events.

Please visit the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.

For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-(866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours a day. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.

