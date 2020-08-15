Florida reports more than 6,300 coronavirus cases, over 200 more deaths

article

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported that the state added another 6,352 coronavirus cases. The statewide total number of cases is now 569,637.

The number of Florida resident deaths has risen by 204, bringing the total to 9,345.

However, the deaths reported Saturday occurred over several days past, and sometimes as much as a month earlier.

The 276 new deaths reported Tuesday was the largest single daily increase so far during the pandemic.

