Against doctor's advice, FHSAA board clears high school sports to start amid pandemic

High school athletes across Florida have the state's blessing to hit the fields this fall. The Florida High School Athletic Association's board of directors voted at an emergency meeting Friday to clear sports to start on August 24.

Individual districts can still choose not to play, the board ruled.

The vote came against the advice of a doctor who had been invited by the board to weigh in.

The board had considered two other options aside from August 24: Starting sometime during the month of October, or pushing back the start of the season even later to the end of November.

But both Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio and had echoed a petition calling for the FHSAA to keep the August 24 start date for official fall tryouts and practices.

PREVIOUS: Thousands sign local #LetThemPlay petition ahead of prep sports decision

Advertisement

The father of Noah Kent, a rising senior on Cambridge Christian School's football team, started the online petition. Since going live Tuesday, it's gained traction on social media among players, parents and coaches, using the hashtag, #LetThemPlay.

It has since garnered more than 40,000 signatures in the process.

PREVIOUS: FHSAA delays start of high school fall sports to Aug. 24

Kent said that with many issues young people are dealing with, sports are a source of refuge.

"That atmosphere supports student athletes mentally, physically, emotionally, physiologically," he told FOX 13. "It provides kids with healthy leadership.”

The athletic director of Cambridge Christian sent the petition to each of the FHSAA's 16 board members, hoping to push them in that direction.

