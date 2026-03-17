Suspect jumps into Halifax River, is pursued and captured by officers on paddleboards

The Brief A suspect fled deputies and jumped into the Halifax River, authorities said. Officers used paddleboards to reach him and bring him back to shore. He was arrested on charges including resisting arrest and loitering.



Two Florida law enforcement officers didn't let a little water stop them from capturing a fleeing suspect.

The suspect jumped into the Halifax River after being stopped for questioning.

The backstory:

A man who fled from deputies and jumped into the Halifax River was taken into custody after law enforcement officers used paddleboards to reach him, authorities said.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said the incident began when deputies attempted to detain the suspect, who then ran from the scene and entered the water.

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A deputy and a Daytona Beach Shores police officer responded by launching paddleboards and pursuing him in the river.

Officials said the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Chase Cruz, was located in the water and brought back to shore without further incident.

Cruz was charged with loitering and prowling, as well as resisting arrest, according to authorities.

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