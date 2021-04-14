Florida reports 6,772 new COVID cases on Wednesday, 44 additional deaths

article

The Florida Health Department of Health reported 6,772 new coronavirus cases and 44 additional deaths on Wednesday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,141,686, with 34,164 Florida resident deaths and 665 non-resident deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Wednesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,258.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 7%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 129,839 and 1,216 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 41,633 and 490 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 40,528 cases and 753 deaths. Brevard County closely mirrors Volusia with 38,872 cases but has recorded more deaths at 836.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 7,584,736 had been vaccinated through Tuesday. Of that number, 4,161,541 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 517,446 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Federal health officials on Tuesday announced that they are recommending a "pause" on the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after six cases of a rare type of blood clotting following vaccination were reported in the United States.

