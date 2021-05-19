Florida reports 2,811 new COVID cases; 44 new resident deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,811 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now at 2,299,596.

Total resident deaths now stand at 36,271, which represents an increase of 44 since Tuesday, while a total of 728 non-Floridians have died in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Wednesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,275.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 9,749,726 had been vaccinated through Tuesday. Meanwhile, 7,021,053 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 707,100 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.