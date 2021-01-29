Expand / Collapse search

Florida reports 10,976 new COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health reported 10,976 new cases of coronavirus, along with an additional 219 deaths.

The statewide total number of cases since the pandemic began is now 1,698,570, with 26,254 Florida resident deaths. The state also reports 431 non-resident deaths.

The state also reports that 1,332,746 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Meanwhile, 273,249 people have reportedly received both their first and second doses.

