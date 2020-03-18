Florida Rep. Stephanie Murphy self-quarantining after making contact with congressman who has coronavirus

article

U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy announced on Wednesday evening that she has decided to self-quarantine after coming into contact with a Florida congressman who tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post on Twitter, Representative Murphy, also from the state of Florida, said that she has made contact with a fellow member of Congress who tested positive for coronavirus. Her office later confirmed to FOX 35 News that it was Representative Ben McAdams that she came into contact with.

"On the advice of the Attending Physician of the U.S. Congress and out of an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining until Friday, March 27, 2020," she said. "At this moment, I am thankfully experiencing no symptoms and remain in good health."

Representative Murphy went on to say that she will be working from home. She and her office will continue to serve the people of Central Florida during this time.

"I urge everyone to follow guidance from the CDC and other health professionals -- including good hygiene and social distancing -- as we work together to combat this global pandemic," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday night, another Florida Representative, Mario Diaz-Balart, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19, stating that he had been stricken with a fever and headache over the weekend.

