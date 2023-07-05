Florida releases list of invalid out-of-state licenses under new immigration law
Following the passage of SB 1718, a bill prohibiting funds to unauthorized immigrants in Florida, the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has released a list of out-of-state government-issued IDs that are no longer accepted for undocumented immigrants who travel into the state.
The list was released following the July 1 enforcement of SB 1718, dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration as "the strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country."
The bill prohibits the issuance of a driver's license to anyone who does not provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. and specifies that out-of-state driver licenses issued "exclusively" to undocumented immigrants are invalid in Florida.
Which out-of-state licenses are deemed invalid in Florida for undocumented immigrants?
Connecticut
- Connecticut's driver-only license is deemed invalid in Florida because the program is designed specifically for undocumented individuals 16 years of age or older who are unable to establish a lawful presence in the United States. This license is not valid for federal identification purposes.
Delaware
- Delaware's Driving Privilege Card is deemed invalid in Florida because it allows undocumented Delaware residents to drive, but is not considered a valid form of identification.
Hawaii
- Hawaii's limited purpose instruction permits and provisional driver's licenses are not valid in Florida because it does not require documentary proof of legal presence or proof of a social security number for someone to obtain the license.
Rhode Island
- Since Rhode Island's Driver Privilege card allows people to drive who are unable to establish a legal presence in the U.S., it is also deemed invalid in Florida.
Vermont
- Vermont's Non-Real ID Compliant Driver's License or ID is considered invalid in Florida since the only requirement to obtain the license is to be a Vermont resident regardless of immigration status.
Florida's immigration bill also makes it a third-degree felony for someone who knowingly ‘transports’ an undocumented immigrant into the state and allows law enforcement to send "relevant information" to a federal immigration agency.
The bill also requires private employers with 25 or more employees to use the E-Verify system for new employees. Beginning on July 1, 2024, employers who don't use the system can face a daily fine of $1,000 along with a suspension of employer licenses after multiple findings of noncompliance.
Hospitals that accept Medicaid are also required to include a question on their admission forms inquiring about whether the patient is a United States citizen, under SB 1718.