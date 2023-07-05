Florida releases list of invalid out-of-state licenses under new immigration law

article

Following the passage of SB 1718, a bill prohibiting funds to unauthorized immigrants in Florida, the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has released a list of out-of-state government-issued IDs that are no longer accepted for undocumented immigrants who travel into the state.

The list was released following the July 1 enforcement of SB 1718, dubbed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration as "the strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation in the country."

The bill prohibits the issuance of a driver's license to anyone who does not provide proof of lawful presence in the U.S. and specifies that out-of-state driver licenses issued "exclusively" to undocumented immigrants are invalid in Florida.

Which out-of-state licenses are deemed invalid in Florida for undocumented immigrants?

Connecticut

Connecticut's driver-only license is deemed invalid in Florida because the program is designed specifically for undocumented individuals 16 years of age or older who are unable to establish a lawful presence in the United States. This license is not valid for federal identification purposes.

Delaware

Delaware's Driving Privilege Card is deemed invalid in Florida because it allows undocumented Delaware residents to drive, but is not considered a valid form of identification.

RELATED NEWS:

Hawaii

Hawaii's limited purpose instruction permits and provisional driver's licenses are not valid in Florida because it does not require documentary proof of legal presence or proof of a social security number for someone to obtain the license.

Rhode Island

Since Rhode Island's Driver Privilege card allows people to drive who are unable to establish a legal presence in the U.S., it is also deemed invalid in Florida.

Vermont

Vermont's Non-Real ID Compliant Driver's License or ID is considered invalid in Florida since the only requirement to obtain the license is to be a Vermont resident regardless of immigration status.

Florida's immigration bill also makes it a third-degree felony for someone who knowingly ‘transports’ an undocumented immigrant into the state and allows law enforcement to send "relevant information" to a federal immigration agency.

The bill also requires private employers with 25 or more employees to use the E-Verify system for new employees. Beginning on July 1, 2024, employers who don't use the system can face a daily fine of $1,000 along with a suspension of employer licenses after multiple findings of noncompliance.

Hospitals that accept Medicaid are also required to include a question on their admission forms inquiring about whether the patient is a United States citizen, under SB 1718.