Florida recognized as best state for singles looking for love: study

Florida is known for its theme parks, beaches, wildlife and now … love.

Luckily, for those looking for their one and only, WalletHub recently ranked Florida as the No.1 state for single people looking to find love.

How does the study work?

The backstory:

WalletHub, a website that provides financial tools and reports, used several key indicators to compare the "dating-friendliness" of every state.

In the study, each state was given a total score ranging from 36 to 68, determined from factors that make these states favorable for singles.

Among these indicators were each state's share of single adults, unemployment rates, restaurants per capita, dating opportunities and more.

How does Florida rank in the study?

By the numbers:

List of Top 10 States for Singles: WalletHub

Florida (Total Score: 68.21) New York (Total Score: 67.86) California (Total Score: 67.12) Texas (Total Score: 66.99) Illinois (Total Score: 61.86) Pennsylvania (Total Score: 61.80) Wisconsin (Total Score: 60.70) Massachusetts (Total Score: 60.10) Ohio (Total Score: 59.35) Minnesota (Total Score: 57.86)

WalletHub also ranked more than 10 Florida cities in its Best & Worst Cities for Singles in 2025.

Best & Worst Cities for Singles in Florida: WalletHub

Tampa, FL (5)

Miami, FL (15)

Orlando, FL (20)

Fort Lauderdale, FL (47)

Tallahassee, FL (75)

St. Petersburg, FL (95)

Jacksonville, FL (117)

Cape Coral, FL (156)

Pembroke Pines, FL (158)

Hialeah, FL (177)

Port St. Lucie, FL (181)

What does Florida offer for those living the single life?

Dig deeper:

Although Florida finished 34th in the dating economics ranking, the state dominated in the dating opportunities category, as well as the romance and fun rank, finishing in the top 5% in both categories.

WalletHub experts say Florida's attractions play a big part in why it's the best state for singles. It ranks at the top of the nation because of its amusement parks, restaurants and music festivals.

The Sunshine State provides residents with plenty of public parks and fitness centers for single people to stay active, too.

