Florida Powerball: 2 $50K tickets sold in Nov. 12, 2025 draw

Two people won $50,000 in Wednesday's Florida Lottery Powerball.

What we know:

The winning Powerball numbers for the Nov. 12, 2025, draw were 29, 39, 43, 51 and 65. The Powerball was 23. The multipler was 2x.

While no one won the $512 million or $1 million prizes for the Nov. 12 drawing, two people won $50,000, Florida Lottery reported.

See the draw results for each Florida lottery here.

When is the next Powerball Jackpot?

The next Powerball Jackpot is Saturday, Nov. 15. The estimated jackpot is $546 million.

The Powerball is drawn three times a week: Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, Florida. You can watch a livestream of the draw at Powerball.com. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

See Florida Lottery's website to see if you won.

What are the odds of winning?

By the numbers:

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot, matching all 5 numbers + the Powerball number, are 1 in 292,201,338.

The odds of winning $1 million, matching all 5 numbers, are 1 in 11,688,053.

The overall odds of winning are 1 in 24.87.

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.787 Billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA