Above and beyond the call of duty: Florida police officer praised for lending hand to elderly woman

An Ocala police officer helped an elderly woman with her lawn maintenance in a mobile home community on Thursday.

Officer Tussey and trainee Officer Reyes were conducting a security check in the Golden Holiday mobile home community, when the lead officer noticed an elderly woman struggling to mow her lawn in the middle of the day.

After Officer Tussey recognized this, he took his duty gear off and finished the remaining portion of her lawn.

RELATED STORIES

Florida firefighters rescue runaway pig from railroad tracks

'They saved my life': Ocala teen recounts terrifying moments when tree fell on her home, pinning her

Florida firefighters give dog oxygen, save pup from fire

"Officer Tussey's actions also taught a valuable lesson to Officer Reyes, illustrating the importance of going above and beyond our official duties to serve others," said the Ocala Police Department.

The department also thanks Officer Tussey for his "kindness and compassion" and said this is just one action that highlights a good quality in an officer.