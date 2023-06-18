'They saved my life': Ocala teen recounts terrifying moments when tree fell on her home, pinning her

A 13-year-old girl is now recovering after a tree fell on top of her home in Ocala.

Julihana Tingue was sleeping in her bedroom when a tree came crashing down on her Ocala home Friday morning. The tree landed right on top of her, and she was pinned. Her little sister was in the bed with her. The teen a big sister and protector, instead of asking for her little sister Aleecia to help, she was yelling at her to run and save herself.

"I moved myself so she could hear me and I trapped my leg in even worse, but then a log hit my stomach and was pushing in and I couldn’t breathe," said Julihana.

"Because I didn’t want to roof to crash on both of us. I would have rather it been just me," Julihana continued. "I know if the tree would of hit her it would have killed her because she’s so tiny."

Her uncle, Thomas Tingue, said emergency crews did everything they could to get that tree off of her and is thankful she's alive.

"Seeing that damage you wouldn’t think someone crawled out of that or was carried out," said Thomas.

"I wanted them to hurry because I just couldn’t breathe. And I didn’t know if it was going to collapse more," Julihana.

"Thank you to all the firefighters and ambulance and people that helped me. They saved my life."

Julihana might have a torn ligament and may need surgery, but is otherwise alright considering the massive tree that fell on her. Her little sister barely has a scratch on her. The two prove how strong a sister's bond can be.

"I feel thankful that she wasn’t hurt. And that I’m still here. That I’m still alive. And she didn’t get hurt at all," said Julihana.

The family can no longer live in their home. They set up a GoFundMe to help with clothing, hotels, and other expenses in the meantime.