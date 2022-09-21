Florida police officer fired after having 'inappropriate' relationship with minor, police say

article

A former Palm Bay Police officer has been terminated for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, police said.

The Palm Bay Police Department said they responded to a home on September 18 regarding allegations that a police officer was involved in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

The officer was identified as 23-year-old Sheridon Archer who had been employed with the Palm Bay Police Department for nine months, police said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) was requested to investigate which led to the arrest of Archer.

Archer was terminated from the Palm Bay Police Department on September 21.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

No other details have been released.