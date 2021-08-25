Florida police officer dies from COVID-19 complications, officials say

article

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that Officer Eddie Bounds of the Neptune Beach Police Department has passed away from complications related to COVID-19.

The Sheriff's Office shared their condolences online, stating that they are "sending prayers and condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Neptune Beach Police Department."

They added, "please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

