Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning.
The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department.
Perez-Lopez will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards and Acting Chief Cordeau, authorities said in a statement.
Orlando police are handling the criminal investigation.