Expand / Collapse search

Florida police officer arrested on DUI charge in Orlando

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

FILE - Handcuffs sitting on a table. (Bernd Wüstneck/picture alliance via Getty Image)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A West Melbourne police officer was arrested for reportedly driving under the influence with property damage Friday morning.

The West Melbourne Police Department announced the arrest of Officer Joshua Perez-Lopez on social media. The officer was taken into custody by the Orlando Police Department.

Perez-Lopez will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Office of Professional Standards and Acting Chief Cordeau, authorities said in a statement. 

Orlando police are handling the criminal investigation. 