Florida pilot spreads holiday cheer with Christmas tree-shaped flight route

By Dani Medina
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - Santa Claus wasn't the only one soaring through the skies delivering holiday spirit on Christmas Eve. 

One Florida pilot took it upon themselves to fly a plane in the shape of a Christmas tree in Southwest Florida, according to flight data from FlightAware. The plane, which took off Punta Gorda Airport on Sunday afternoon, followed a route that is shaped just like a three-tiered Christmas tree topped with a 5-prong star. 

Screenshot of FlightAware.com

The single-engine plane was in the air for just over an hour and 40 minutes and reached a peak altitude of 4,700 feet before landing back at Punta Gorda Airport, flight records show. 