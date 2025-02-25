Florida man arrested for attacking 2 people with machete inside his own home, police say

The Brief Police say a Florida man was arrested after he attacked a repairman and a woman with a machete inside his own home. Reports show the man, 38-year-old Darrell Dean Roberts, is facing two counts of attempted homicide for the attacks. Officials said both of the victims sustained serious injuries.



What led to the arrest of Darrell Dean Roberts?

What we know:

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said it responded to several 911 calls referencing a person with a machete around 5:19 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, within the Encantada community of Pembrooke Pines.

Police said a service worker was at Roberts' home conducting repairs, when Roberts attacked him with a machete.

Officials said another resident of the home, a woman, was trying to intervene when Roberts then also attacked her with the machete.

Officials said both of the victims sustained serious injuries.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released the names of the two people who were attacked, and it is unclear what led to the attack.

The FOX 35 News team has reached out to the Pembroke Pines Police Department for more information.

Darrell Dean Roberts, 38, faces two counts of attempted homicide. (Credit: Broward County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

Roberts was arrested Monday, and he is being charged with two counts of attempted homicide.

Records show Roberts currently sits in the Broward County Jail.

Officials said there is no additional threat to the community.

