Florida panther struck and killed by vehicle is the 10th this year, officials say
MOORE HAVEN, Fla. - An endangered Florida panther has died after being struck by a vehicle.
It’s the 10th panther death attributed to fatal collisions, out of 10 total deaths this year, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The remains of the 4-year-old female panther were found Monday along a rural road in western Glades County, wildlife officials said.
Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.
